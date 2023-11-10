Salmonella from pet food sickens 6 infants, prompting multiple recalls

Health officials are investigating seven salmonella cases tied to Mid America Pet Food, which has recalled its pet food brands for both cats and dogs.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven salmonella cases have been reported across seven states (Minnesota, California, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Alabama, and Florida), with six of these cases involving children under the age of 1 and resulting in one hospitalization.

“People in this outbreak got sick from touching recalled dog food, touching things like dog bowls that contained the dog food, or touching the poop or saliva of dogs that were fed the dog food,” the CDC said.

The Food and Drug Administration says Mid America Pet Food recalled all of its manufactured brands with a best-by date before Oct. 31, 2024, including Victor, Eagle Mountain, Wayne Feeds, and two Member’s Mark pet food types, summing up to 35 products. These products were sold nationwide in stores and online.

While salmonella infection is uncommon in pets, it can cause loss of appetite, decreased activity level, vomiting and diarrhea, and they can be carriers and make their owners sick.

This recall follows two earlier recalls involving three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula.

According to CDC data, salmonella leads to about 1.3 million infections annually in the U.S., causing over 26,000 hospitalizations and 420 deaths on average.

For those who purchased the recalled dog food, the FDA recommends discarding it in a way that cannot be accessed by children, pets or wildlife, and disinfecting all surfaces and pet items that came in contact with the food.

Consumers can contact Mid America Pet Food about potential refunds by calling 1-888-428-7544.

