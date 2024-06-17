Salmonella infections traced to pet bearded dragons, CDC says

A salmonella outbreak linked to bearded dragons has hospitalized four people and made at least 11 others sick in nine states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

In total, 15 people are reported ill due to salmonella believed to be carried by pet bearded dragons.

The bearded dragon, a reptile often kept as a pet, may naturally carry salmonella in its digestive tract. Salmonella in its droppings may then spread throughout its living space and to people who touch or handle them. A human can become infected if they touch their food or mouth after touching or feeding a bearded dragon.

In humans, salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms may appear hours or days after infection, and generally resolve without the need for medical treatment within a week.

Of those who have been reported ill, 60% are under the age of 5. The very young and very old, as well as people with compromised immune systems, may be at increased risk of severe illness from infection, the CDC says.

The CDC recommends washing hands after feeding or interacting with a bearded dragon. They should be kept within their enclosure, especially around young children who may share the same spaces. Children younger than 5 should avoid contact with the animals.