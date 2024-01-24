Search underway for missing Oregon teen with no phone, money or meds

A 17-year-old from Oregon left her home without a “phone, money, coat, or medications,” and now she’s missing.

On Monday, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported that Breauna Vaughn was last seen on Jan. 18 around the Estacada or Eagle Creek area.

Vaughn, who is described as being a 5-foot-6,115-pound blond girl with brown eyes, was wearing a black hat, a white hoodie with a black vest, and dark jeans, according to officials.

Then on Tuesday, the sheriff's office took to social media to ask the public for help in finding the teen, saying they do not believe the situation poses any danger to the general public.

“We would like to remind everyone that this is an open and active investigation involving a missing juvenile,” the sheriff's office shared. “At this time, there is no evidence of foul play or criminal activity. We continue to ask anyone with information on Breauna Vaughn’s location to report that to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.”

Officials say that if you have any information on the missing teen, contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 503-655-8211, or call 911.

Scripps News has reached out to her family to obtain more information.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com