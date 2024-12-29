Second-annual Miracle of Light Hanukkah festival expands to downtown Franklin square

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s the fourth night of Hanukkah, and in Franklin, they're busy preparing for the second-annual Hanukkah festival.

On Monday evening, residents are invited to bring their own menorah to light at the Miracle of Light festival.

I spoke with coordinators who say regardless of religion, it’s an opportunity for the entire community to come together.

With a towering Christmas tree at the center of Franklin's downtown square, the square will soon set the stage for the festival.

“We will also feature star of David,” said coordinator, Ellen Monen. “Last year, we pulled the event together in eight days, and we kind of joked it being the miracle of Hanukkah.”

The miracle continues this year with an even larger star-studded event.

More than 400 attended last year, leading the city to tell Ellen Monan they had already outgrown the space at the Eastern Flank Battlefield.

This year, the square will lend plenty of space for artists tents, latkes, warm drinks, community and the menorah lighting.

“The whole idea is to bring your own menorah if you have them and people light them,” said Monen. “It’s an amazing turnout from both the Jewish community and our Franklin neighbors.”

Sweet Franklin neighbors like Kilwins.

“We just enjoy being part of the community. We love these events in downtown, especially,” said Melissa Wooten, Kilwins manager.

Donating a year's worth of ice cream for the silent auction, Wooten said she wanted to support the growing festival.

“I would love for it to be just as big as Dickens (of a Christmas),” said Wooten.

For her, the donation and supporting her neighbors is personal.

“Even with what’s going on in Israel right now, it’s even more important with all the trials their families may be going through who aren’t with them,” said Wooten.

She's reminded of her own family with several adopted children at home.

“They were not born and raised here and to be able to have that mix of people is always a good thing,” said Wooten. “I’m Christian, and we feel in God’s eyes we are all the same, so we love everyone.”

The Miracle of Light will start at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Actress Patricia Heaton — who starred in "Everyone Loves Raymond" and "The Middle" —will be the keynote speaker with Rabbi Saul Strosberg leading the ceremonies.

The square will be shut down to traffic starting at 1 p.m. Monday.