Examining the economy ahead of Trump’s State of the Union address

In a special State of the Union edition of “The Danny Moses Show,” Danny Moses takes a closer look at the real state of the U.S. economy.

The episode examines the so-called K-shaped economy, where higher-income consumers continue to drive spending even as broader sentiment remains weak. Moses also explores the debate over the Federal Reserve’s independence, what earnings season is signaling about expectations for 2026 and why record stock market levels, including milestones for the Dow, may not tell the full story.

The program also breaks down the risks tied to the nation’s growing debt, the renewed investor interest in gold and the rising cost of electricity linked to AI-driven data center expansion and a push toward nuclear energy.

