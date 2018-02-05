Game show host, actor Drew Carey and his girlfriend are officially engaged

Funny man Drew Carey is officially engaged.

The “Price Is Right” host has finally proposed to his girlfriend, Amie Harwick.

This will be the first marriage for Carey, though he was previously engaged to Nicole Jaracz. Carey is all about his love for Harwick, however and, since last summer, he’s been showing off their relationship on social media. Back in July 2017, for example, he posted a photo of the two of them smiling and wrote, “The face of a lottery winner (L)”:

The face of a lottery winner (L) A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on Jul 14, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

He also posted a black-and-white selfie of the two of them looking super-happy:

24/7 A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Harwick is a licensed marriage and family therapist. She is also the author of “The New Sex Bible for Women,” and she offers psychotherapy to individuals, couples, families, adolescents and children at her office in West Hollywood.

Although they do not work in the same industry, Harwick and Carey were able to work together when she appeared on UCB for Night Late, a monthly live comedy show with rotating hosts. Carey was the night’s host, and Harwick shared this photo of the event, noting that they “chatted about being aware of sexual advances when there is a power dynamic”:

Even though Harwick is in a much more serious line of work, she seems to have one thing in common with her funny fiancé: a good sense of humor. On her Instagram page, she frequently uses humor to talk about mental health issues, like this meme from “Mean Girls” to emphasize the importance of talking about things that are bothering you:

This is the second time Carey has made headlines recently. On Jan. 24, an over-eager contestant on “The Price Is Right” nearly knocked the host right off the stage! Of course, like the true professional he is, Carey took it all in stride and was unharmed.

No further details about the engagement—such as a wedding date or what the affair might be like—have been made available so far. Congrats to the happy couple, and we can’t wait to hear more about their impending big day!

[h/t: TODAY]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.