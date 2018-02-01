Haagen-Dazs announces 12 new flavors and frozen chocolate-cookie bar

The newest creations from Haagen-Dazs mean that even people who can’t eat dairy can scream for ice cream.

The iconic ice cream brand just rolled out four new flavors that don’t contain dairy! But for people who like their ice cream the old-fashioned way, Haagen-Dazs also introduced eight new flavors of its traditional ice cream, as well as a new handheld bar.

Dairy-Free Dream

It may sound too good to be true but Haagen-Dazs’s new Chocolate Salted Fudge Truffle, Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge, Mocha Chocolate Cookie and Coconut Caramel varieties are real and contain absolutely no dairy. The company announced the new flavors this month. Check out a snapshot of them below.

These pints are free of milk, cream and even the usual dairy substitutes. For example, the Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge primarily contains a creamy peanut-butter foundation and added rich chocolate swirls. On the other hand, Mocha Chocolate Cookie (below) uses a coffee base, then piles on Belgian chocolate, cookie pieces and more.

Lovable Layers

If you’re fine with dairy, the Trio Crispy Layer ice creams take sweet treats to the next level. Perfect for chocolate lovers, each pint features layers of two ice cream flavors, as well as Belgian chocolate. The three new flavors of Trio Crispy Layers pints are Vanilla Caramel White Chocolate, Coconut Caramel Chocolate and Lemon Raspberry White Chocolate.

The Lemon Raspberry White Chocolate is almost too pretty to eat. Check out what it looks like when the pint is sliced in half:

Traditional Pints

Haagen-Dazs also recently introduced three new traditional ice cream flavors: Banana Peanut Butter Crunch, Honey Salted Caramel Almond and Midnight Cookies & Cream. All three sound pretty much amazing if you ask me. Check out Banana Peanut Butter Crunch below.

Out Of The Carton

And last but not least, the ice cream company also added a totally new frozen treat to its lineup. Reminiscent of Klondike bars, the new Haagen-Dazs Cookie Square combines delicious crunchy chocolate cookies with one of two flavors of ice cream. The Dulce de Leche Cookie Square is covered in milk chocolate, while the Vanilla Cookie Square is coated in dark chocolate.

All of the new flavors will be available nationwide in the next few weeks. Which one do you want to try first?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.