Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:17PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 22 at 4:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:37AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 8:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:16AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 8:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:16AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 1:15PM CST expiring February 22 at 2:00AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
The new service should make parents’ lives a little easier by curating stylish looks for your baby and then sending them right to your door. It’s as simple as unbox and dress, which is great—because this parenting thing is tricky enough as it is!
Signing up for the subscription service is simple: All you have to do is select your child’s sex and size (they offer newborn up to 18 months), pay and wait for the goodies to arrive at your doorstep.
In each box you’ll receive the newest yet-to-drop items from Cat & Jack’s latest seasonal offerings. Plus, there’s a surprise in every box.
The Target website states that the box will contain “a little bit of everything.” The description reads, “Our designers curated their favorite items of the season, making it super easy to style your little sweetie. From bodysuits & baby leggings to delightful rompers, all soft, comfy & perfect for snuggling.”
Each box costs $40, but you’ll save 5 percent if you sign up for a yearly subscription. An added perk of a subscription is that Target will send you the next size up every time a box ships, so the clothes will fit as your baby grows (although, you can also adjust the sizing coming in your box online at any time).
If you have a little one, you’ll probably want to sign up for this cool subscription box. It would also make the perfect gift for the next baby shower you attend—there’s no going wrong with a Target purchase that’s cute and convenient.
People on social media are loving the idea of having baby clothes shipped right to their front doors.
One Twitter user joked about how this will mean even more money spent at Target:
People are already ready for the day when Target offers other types of curated subscription services for clothing and more, and honestly, we can’t blame them. You know how the story goes … if you give a mouse a cookie—he’s going to want some milk. So naturally, if you give Target shoppers a subscription service—they’re going to want more, more, more!
Target does actually allow you to set delivery schedules so you never run out of your must-have items. So, if you’ve never used their other subscription services, you may want to check those out, too.
Of course, if you’re looking for a subscription service to help clothe your little one, Target’s not the only place offering something like this. There are several other baby clothing subscription alternatives such as Wee Blessings, FabKids and KidBox, just to name a few.