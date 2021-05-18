Card collection featuring Babe Ruth could smash records when it goes to auction

A Babe Ruth baseball card could set a new world record soon.

A Florida man who amassed a sports card collection worth around $20 million died recently from COVID-19.

Thomas Newman left his family his stash, which includes a 1933 Babe Ruth card that auctioneers believe could break the $5.2 million record for a card.

The family will auction it off next month.

Newman's son said his dad bought the card about two decades ago for a fraction of the price it is now worth and has turned down hundreds of offers since.

This story originally reported by Robin Dich and Jay Strubberg on Newsy.com.