134 cars kick off 122nd season at Fairgrounds Speedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A packed crowd and a 134-car field kicked off the 122nd season at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Saturday night, with competitive racing across multiple divisions.

The night ended with a 122-lap Pro Late Model feature, where Brett Robinson earned his first career win at the track. Robinson took the lead on lap 76 after a restart and held off former champion Jackson Boone by 0.260 seconds. Boone had led much of the race after taking over from Corey Deuser on lap 35.

In Limited Late Model action, Dylan Jones crossed the finish line first but was later disqualified due to left-side weight and fraction infractions following a post-race inspection. The win was awarded to Michael Pannell.

Other winners included Chase Cohron (Pure Stocks) and Brett Lee (Front Runners). INEX Legends winners were Nick Woodall (Pro), Kyle Fletcher (Masters), Dylan Faulkner (Semi-Pro), and Case James (Young Lions). In Bandolero races, Malachi Woods (Beginner) and Lucas Harrison (Regular) took victories.

Track officials said the strong turnout and full grandstands highlight continued interest in grassroots racing as the historic speedway begins its 122nd year.