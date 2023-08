NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 18 people were detained and cited for trespassing Tuesday night at Geodis Park following the match between Nashville SC and Club America.

The 11 adults and 7 juveniles were cited after running onto the field at the end of the game.

According to Metro Police, the individuals were mostly, if not all, fans of Club America.

The juveniles were in the range of 13 to 17 years old while the adults were from 23 to 56.