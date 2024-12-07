2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw has taken place: Here's who will be competing at Geodis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Next year, Nashville's GEODIS Park will be one of 12 venues hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Game will take place from June 15 to July 13, with 32 teams competing in 62 matches over 29 days. Teams from AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA will be competing.

On Thursday, the inaugural draw for the new-look tournament took place and Nashville will hosting:

León v Espérance de Tunis

June 20, 2025 at 5 p.m. Central

Auckland City v Boca Juniors

June 24, 2025 at 2 p.m. Central

Al Hilal v Pachuca

June 26, 2025 8 p.m. Central

The FIFA Club World Champions will be crowned at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025.

You can find the rest of the Group Stage matches here.