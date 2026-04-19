A 5-star flip, a veteran in Tim Beck’s system and no quick QB call at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Vanderbilt Commodores wrap up spring practice as only the first step in coach Clark Lea's process of picking a new starting quarterback to replace Diego Pavia.

Vanderbilt stunned recruiting circles last November when five-star quarterback Jared Curtis flipped his commitment to Georgia to stay close to home playing for the Commodores, prompting the assumption he would simply slide into the starting lineup.

Yet Vanderbilt also has senior Blaze Berlowitz, junior Whit Muschamp and sophomore Jack Elliott, and Lea says all have had their moments as practice concludes Saturday with the Black and Gold game.

“This is going to be a process of elimination," Lea said.

The Commodores have plenty of time ahead with summer workouts and fall camp before the season opens Sept. 5 against Austin Peay.

“I’ve got a true freshman that is learning how to play in college,” Lea said of Curtis. "We all see the tools and the skills, and we believe in that. And I need to give him as much time as possible to learn the system and to really be able to compete. And we’re going to do that.”

Taking as much time as possible will be prudent with the lack of college experience among this group.

Berlowitz has played the most in Vanderbilt's offense. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior appeared in six games last season completing 9 of 17 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 11 times for 81 yards and another score.

He started his college career at New Mexico State in 2023 working with offensive coordinator Tim Beck in 2023 before joining the exodus to Vanderbilt led by coach Jerry Kill, Beck, Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers for the 2024 season.

“Blaze Berlowitz has shown up in live segments and has proven he can move the offense and proven he can make plays and strengthen parts of the other 10 on the field," Lea said. "He’s got experience in the system. He’s looked really good."

Berlowitz also got to learn from Pavia the past three seasons.

“Learning from him was huge for me,” Berlowitz said April 5.

Lea says he has lot of trust in Elliott, a consistently hard worker, while Muschamp was slowed by a bout with the flu this spring.

Then there's Curtis, the early enrollee who looks the part of an SEC quarterback at 6-3 and 230 pounds. He's the highest-rated player ever at Vanderbilt after leading his private Nashville high school to a state title as a senior.

Yes, Lea would like someone to separate clearly as the starter to help the Commodores build chemistry on offense. Vanderbilt is coming off the best season in program history at 10-3 and ranked No. 15 in the final AP Top 25.

“Let’s embrace that as the reality and let’s give it the time needs to be as competitive as it can be,” Lea said. "Ultimately, the mission is winning. And whoever’s taking those snaps early in the season, will have to continue to earn it.”

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