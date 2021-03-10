Menu

Agent: Titans have released vet cornerback Malcolm Butler

Gail Burton/AP
Tennessee Titans Malcom Butler during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Posted at 8:56 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 21:56:29-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans released cornerback Malcolm Butler on Tuesday three years into the five-year deal he signed in March 2018, according to his agent Derek Simpson.

Butler signed for more than $60 million in March 2018 after leaving New England as a free agent. Releasing Butler is expected to save the Titans more than $10 million against the salary cap as they try to create space for free agency.

The release came shortly after the Titans traded troubled offensive tackle and former first-round pick, Isaiah Wilson, to the Dolphins, as first reported by NFL Network.

Tennessee received Miami’s seventh-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft in exchange for Wilson and the Titans’ seventh-round selection in 2022. The trade also meant the team will rid itself from the final three years of Wilson’s fully guaranteed rookie contract and forfeit $1.8 million in salary cap this season due to the trade of the player they selected no. 29 overall last spring.

