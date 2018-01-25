Amazon's 'Alexa' is picking the Eagles to win the Super Bowl
Experts (and Las Vegas) say the New England Patriots will heavy favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII
But Alexa, Amazon's smart speaker assistant, is sticking with the underdog.
The understandably biased publication PennLive.com reports that Amazon's Alexa is supporting the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots in next Sunday's Super Bowl game in Minneapolis.
"I'm rooting for the Eagles. They've never won a Super Bowl and I like a good underdog story. Fly Eagles Fly," Alexa declares.
Watch for proof below.
'Alexa' is picking the Eagles in the Super Bowl
The New England Patriots are heavy favorites, but Alexa is picking the Eagles to win Super Bowl LII.
