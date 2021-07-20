Amid stadium stand off, could the Oakland A's come to Music City?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The effect of a city council meeting in Oakland, Calif. Tuesday afternoon are reverberating all the way in Middle Tennessee.

The contentious negotiations between the City of Oakland and Oakland A's ownership regarding the building of a brand new Bay Area stadium are heating up.

While Oakland City Council voted to approve the terms of a new stadium, they did so with objections from the team itself.

The $12 billion Howard Terminal project received council's approval, but the Oakland A's have to agree to the terms.

Oakland A's President Dave Kaval even went as far to say during today's meeting that the team couldn't accept the terms that were approved.

So with Oakland in a high-stakes staring contest with A's leadership, could the A's be up for a move?

Las Vegas appears to be the front runner if the team decides to relocate.

However, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfried has name dropped Nashville as a site of a potential franchise for a few years now.

Renderings from Music City Baseball LLC. of a possible downtown stadium would give the A's the waterfront property they appear to be searching for.

The desire appears to be there to bring Major League Baseball to Music City, but would the preference be an expansion franchise and not simply a relocation which the city has done before with the Houston Oilers.

While the chances of the Oakland A's calling Nashville home may appear to be slim, they're not zero, which may be enough to keep baseball enthusiasts in Music City paying attention to the Bay Area as their stadium negotiations continue to limp along.