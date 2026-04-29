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Ángel Correa scores in the 33rd and Tigres beats Nashville 1-0 in a Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal

CONCACAF Tigres UANL Nashville Soccer
John Amis/AP
UANL Tigres forward Ángel Correa, right, celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with Francisco Reyes, second from right, and other team mates during the first half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg semifinal soccer match Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
CONCACAF Tigres UANL Nashville Soccer
Posted

Ángel Correa scored in the 33rd minute, Nahuel Guzman made four saves and Tigres beat Nashville 1-0 on Tuesday night in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal.

The teams will play again on May 5 in Mexico, with the aggregate winner qualifying for the single-match final on May 30.

Correa scored his 23rd goal of the season across all competitions on a volley from distance that went off the hand of goalkeeper Brian Schwake. Nashville struggled to clear a loose ball at the top of the box, and Correa capitalized.

It was the first away goal allowed by Nashville in the tournament.

Schwake made a nice kick save of Juan Brunetta’s close-range shot in the 30th.

Nashville, which was without Sam Surridge due to a back injury, appeared to take a 1-0 lead in the sixth but it was called back for an offside.

The match was delayed about an hour due to the weather.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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