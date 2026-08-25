AP's list of top freshmen to watch includes quarterbacks at Vanderbilt and Tennessee

There's a realistic possibility that each of the Southeastern Conference programs in the state of Tennessee could open the season with a freshman starting quarterback.

Freshman Faizon Brandon beat out sophomore George MacIntyre at No. 20 Tennessee in a decision announced Monday. At Vanderbilt, Jared Curtis is competing with senior Blaze Berlowitz for the right to replace 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia.

"You look at the total volume of work and he's earned the right to start," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said of Brandon.

Tennessee's quarterback competition had opened up when Joey Aguilar, who threw for 3,565 yards last year, was unable to get an injunction that would have granted him one more season of eligibility.

"I was planning on coming here and working hard regardless, but after I saw that he didn't get his extra year, I would say it made me want to work even harder, knowing there was a quarterback battle now," Brandon told reporters at the start of preseason camp.

Brandon threw for 6,374 yards and 79 touchdowns and rushed for 1,261 yards and 21 more scores while helping Grimsley High School of Greensboro, North Carolina, win back-to-back state titles. Brandon, who is 6-foot-4, was rated as the nation's No. 3 quarterback and No. 10 overall prospect according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

"We named him the starter because we believe in the work that he has put in and how he's continued to grow and play throughout training camp and the second week through the second scrimmage," Heupel said. "He's earned that right."

Curtis is trying to gain that responsibility at Vanderbilt.

The 6-3 freshman garnered plenty of attention after withdrawing his verbal commitment to Georgia and choosing to play for his hometown school, becoming the highest-ranked recruit ever to sign with Vanderbilt. Curtis was the nation's No. 4 overall recruit in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Curtis threw for more than 9,500 career yards and rushed for more than 2,100 yards at Nashville Christian Academy, where he won a state title and was named Tennessee's Gatorade player of the year.

"The raw ability and skill, I think it's clear to everyone, from an arm strength standpoint, from a play creation standpoint," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea told reporters after an Aug. 16 scrimmage. "And yet this is baptism by fire. You're in an SEC training camp again getting multiple looks, you've got the full playbook that you're working through and all the checks in your hip pocket. That can slow a player like that down. He's been a little inconsistent at times, but he's also been really explosive at times, too."

Curtis is competing with Berlowitz, who started at New Mexico State and has attempted 36 career passes.

Here's a look at some other true freshmen across the nation who could make an immediate impact.

Texas WR Jermaine Bishop Jr.

Bishop made enough of an impression during a scrimmage Saturday that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters afterward that "it wouldn't surprise me at all in a couple of weeks if he has a significant role offensively for us." The 6-foot wideout from Willis, Texas, was the nation's No. 58 overall prospect in his class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Alabama RBs Trae'shon Brown and EJ Crowell

Alabama ranked 125th among Bowl Subdivision teams in yards per game (104.13) and 126th in yards per carry (3.35) last season. That should create some opportunity for its freshman running backs. Crowell has the best recruiting profile as a former five-star prospect ranked 15th in the 247Sports Composite, but he's been limited by an ankle injury. Brown, a three-star recruit, has performed well enough in preseason camp to suggest he will outperform that ranking.

Miami OL Jackson Cantwell

The Hurricanes must replace four starters from the offensive line that helped them reach the College Football Playoff championship game last season. Cantwell should step right in to help. He arrives from Nixa (Mo.) High as the first offensive lineman ever to be named the Gatorade national player of the year. The 247Sports Composite ranked him as the No. 2 overall prospect in his class. Cantwell, a two-time state champion in the shot put, is a natural tackle who could end up starting his college career at guard.

Washington OT Kodi Greene

Greene already is being penciled in as Washington's likely starting left tackle for the beginning of the season. Although Greene is from Renton, Washington, he played the last two years at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California. The 247Sports Composite ranked Greene third among offensive tackles and 26th overall in his class.

Ohio State WR Chris Henry Jr.

Nobody's producing as many future NFL receivers as Ohio State these days. Henry figures to be the Buckeyes' next star wideout. Henry, who is 6-5, caught four passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State's spring game. The 247Sports Composite ranked him 14th overall and second among receivers. He should step right into a featured role while playing alongside All-America receiver and Heisman Trophy contender Jeremiah Smith. Henry is the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, who died in 2009.

Michigan RB Savion Hiter

Hiter was rated as the nation's No. 1 running back and No. 12 overall prospect in his class according to the 247Sports Composite. He rushed for 1,455 yards and 25 touchdowns his senior year in high school after running for 1,698 yards as a junior and 1,187 yards as a sophomore. He has made enough of an impression in preseason camp to merit a featured role working alongside new teammate Jordan Marshall, who rushed for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.