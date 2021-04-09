Arvidsson's birthday hat-trick paces Preds in demolition of Red Wings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It reads more like a baseball score, but Nashville's 7-1 drubbing of Detroit Thursday night took place on the ice.

Viktor Arvidsson scored a birthday hat-trick and the Preds put seven unanswered goals past Jonathan Bernier en route to the road win.

It was the Preds ninth victory in their last ten games as the playoff push is fully on for coach John Hynes' club.

Nick Cousins, Erik Haula, Mikael Granlund and Yakov Trenin all scored alongside Arvidsson's hat-trick.

Juuse Saros made 25 saves in net for Nashville.

The Preds return home to Bridgestone Arena for a three-game homestand beginning Saturday against Tampa Bay.