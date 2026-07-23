Baltimore Ravens release former Vanderbilt star Diego Pavia

BALTIMORE, Md. (WTVF) — Former Vanderbilt quarterback and 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Diego Pavia, was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, just one day before his first NFL training camp was set to begin, the Ravens announced.

Pavia, who played two seasons for the Commodores, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in April. He set multiple Vanderbilt single-season passing records in 2025, including for passing yards (3,539) and passing touchdowns (29).

Pavia was cut to make room for veteran center, Ethan Pocic, on the 90-man training camp roster. His release leaves four quarterbacks on the Ravens roster: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson and fellow rookie Joe Fagnano.

Pavia is now free to sign with any team as most NFL training camps kick off next week.