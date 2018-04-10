Nashville Sounds To Face Iowa Cubs In Home Opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It’s opening day in Nashville as the Sounds prepare to take on the Iowa Cubs.
The Sounds have an entire evening of special events to kick off the 2018 season.
First Tennessee Park opens at 5 p.m. with a performance from singer Sean Rivers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
In the fifth inning, the team will unveil a new Country Legends racer to take on Reba, Johnny Cash and George Jones in the Country Legends Race.
Fans will want to stick around after the game for this year's first post-game fireworks show. You'll also want to arrive a little earlier than usual, as the Sounds have added extra security measures as you enter into the park.
The Sounds are playing a game at home every day through next Monday.