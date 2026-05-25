Battle of Broadway 150 to kick off Nashville race weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Race fans will get an early start to a busy motorsports weekend in Middle Tennessee as the Rackley Roofing Battle of Broadway 150 returns to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Thursday, May 28.

The midweek event will feature Pro Late Models and Street Stocks at the historic Fairgrounds track, with racing organizations and fans gathering in Nashville ahead of the weekend’s larger regional racing events.

Entering Thursday night, Louisville driver Trey Craig is attempting to win the Battle of Broadway 150 for a third consecutive year. Craig won the inaugural event in 2024 and followed it up with another victory in 2025, making him the only driver to win the marquee Pro Late Model race.

The Street Stock division also brings a new storyline this season. After winning last year’s championship, Dillon Oliver has turned over driving duties to his son, Ayden Oliver. The younger Oliver opened the season with a win after moving up from Legend cars competition.

Several drivers with experience at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway are also expected to compete, including Jackson Boone, Hunter Wright and Cole Williams.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith will attend the event for a fan autograph session and Q&A on the main stage beginning at 6 p.m.

Gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Thursday. Street Stock racing is set to begin at 5 p.m., followed by an autograph session on the track at 6:15 p.m. The Battle of Broadway 150 is scheduled to begin at 7:35 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets and find additional event information through the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway website.