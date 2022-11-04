Belmont Athletics announces launch of 'In Layman's Terms' hosted by NewsChannel 5's Steve Layman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Belmont Athletics has announced the launch of a new podcast called "In Layman's Terms" hosted by NewsChannel 5's own Steve Layman!

The podcast will feature guests from across the sporting landscape, including Belmont Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Byrd, CBS Sports college basketball insider Matt Norlander and CBS Sports lead broadcaster Jim Nantz.

The podcast will be available on popular podcasting including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and at Belmont Bruins Radio on iHeartRadio.