Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Belmont Athletics announces launch of 'In Layman's Terms' hosted by NewsChannel 5's Steve Layman

Steve Layman headshot
WTVF
Steve Layman
Steve Layman headshot
Posted at 11:04 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 12:04:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Belmont Athletics has announced the launch of a new podcast called "In Layman's Terms" hosted by NewsChannel 5's own Steve Layman!

The podcast will feature guests from across the sporting landscape, including Belmont Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Byrd, CBS Sports college basketball insider Matt Norlander and CBS Sports lead broadcaster Jim Nantz.

The podcast will be available on popular podcasting including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and at Belmont Bruins Radio on iHeartRadio.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap