Belmont to leave Ohio Valley Conference, will join Missouri Valley Conference in 2022

Belmont University will leave the Ohio Valley Conference for the Missouri Valley Conference next year.
Posted at 11:08 AM, Sep 28, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Belmont is joining the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1 as that league’s 11th member with the Bruins leaving the Ohio Valley Conference after nine years.

The Bruins announced the upcoming move during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Belmont President Greg Jones says the move will force Belmont to “up its game” in all of its sports. He says it's time for Belmont to take another step and help the university raise its game in all sports.

This is the third difference conference for Belmont since the Nashville university decided in 1996 to transition from NAIA to Division I.

