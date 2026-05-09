Bobby Cox, legendary Braves manager and Hall of Famer, dies at 84

(WTVF) — The Atlanta Braves announced Saturday the death of Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox at the age of 84, praising him as “the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform.”

In a statement, the organization said it was “overcome with emotion” over Cox’s passing and highlighted his historic run leading the franchise.

“He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995,” the team said. "His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched.”

Cox was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 2014, and the Braves said he was beloved throughout baseball, especially by the players he managed.

“Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him,” the statement said. “His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport’s ultimate prize in 2014 - enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

Beyond baseball, the Braves said Cox was deeply devoted to his family.

“While Bobby's passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family,” the statement read. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren.”