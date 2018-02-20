Brawl at Vegas Golden Knights hockey game caught on camera
A fight at a hockey game. Sounds normal, right? That is until you learn that the fight wasn't on the ice.
Vegas Golden Knights fans took a dispute that started in the stands at last night's game against the Anaheim Ducks and turned it into a full out brawl in the concession area of T-Mobile Arena.
In the video you see several people throw punches before being restrained by others surrounding the skirmish. The fight was said to have lasted several minutes and it's unknown if anyone was tossed from the game or detained as a result of the brawl.
Skier finds loophole to become Olympian
Olympic watchers might have noticed skier Elizabeth Swaney's unusual performance in the women's halfpipe.
Olympic Russian Curler Tests Positive On 2nd...
The Russian Olympic delegation says a second sample from curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii tested positive for a banned substance.
Brawl breaks out at Vegas Golden Knights game
Overnight a Golden Knights fan sent us video of a fight from the latest Vegas Golden Knights game.
Fergie addresses national anthem at NBA game
Fergie sang a slower, "jazzy" rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the NBA All-Star Game, and it didn't go over well.
Shibutani siblings win bronze for ice dancing
The Shibutani siblings won their second bronze medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
Olympic Slovenian Hockey Player Tests...
The Court of Arbitration for Sports announced Ziga Jeglic tested positive for fenoterol.