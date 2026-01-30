Bridgestone Arena opens to those affected by winter storms on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators will be opening up Bridgestone Arena on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those needing a place to recharge devices, refill water or simply enjoy a hot meal.

On Saturday, the Harlem Globetrotters will play two games at the arena and are providing an allocation of 500 complimentary tickets to each of the Saturday events to individuals and families impacted by the storm.

The Globetrotters will play at 2 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. tomorrow. With each ticket, there will be a $10 food and beverage voucher that can be used at concession stands.

You can pick up tickets (four tickets per person) at the following locations, while supplies last:

• Bridgestone Arena Box Office: Friday, Jan. 30, 12 – 5 p.m.

• Ford Ice Center Antioch: Friday, Jan. 30, 2-6 p.m. CT

• Ford Ice Center Bellevue: Friday, Jan. 30, 2-6 p.m. CT.