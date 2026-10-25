Browns beat the Titans 27-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Deshaun Watson keeps turning in game-winning drives, and his career revival is keeping the Cleveland Browns atop the AFC North.

Watson led his fifth winning drive in the fourth quarter this season, connecting with Harold Fannin Jr. on a 36-yard catch-and run that set up Andre Szmyt's 32-yard field goal as time expired, and the Browns beat the Tennessee Titans 27-24 on Sunday for their fifth win in six games.

“He has something in him to be able to make plays when it counts,” Browns first-year coach Todd Monken said.

Watson also ran for a touchdown and threw for 308 yards.

“Being in this league for 10 years now, I understand that a lot of games are going to come down to that, if not every game,” Watson said. “So, if we’re close enough in it and we have those opportunities, we just got to lock in and ... that’s where the pressure and the most important (thing), you got to really be on your P’s and Q’s.”

Quinshon Judkins ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns, and rookie KC Concepcion caught eight passes for 129 yards in his best game yet.

The Browns (5-2) had two takeaways as they started a three-game road swing with a win.

Szmyt got the chance with his game-winning kick to make up for clanking a 43-yarder off the right upright within the first minute of the fourth quarter. The Titans responded with a drive capped by a 29-yard field goal by Joey Slye, which tied the game at 17-all with 8:41 remaining.

Watson responded with a 71-yard drive that he finished with a 9-yard TD run with 4:34 left. The Titans answered when Tony Pollard scored his career high-tying third TD with 58 seconds remaining. Slye’s extra point tied it at 24-all.

Officials missed an apparent false start on the Browns when Watson found Fannin for the big gain. Asked if officials missed the penalty, Titans coach Robert Saleh said he'd have to look at the video.

“Live, I think they did, yeah,” Saleh said.

The Titans (1-6) came in trying to string together back-to-back wins for the first time in nearly four years. They had their best start to a game this season, taking a 14-0 lead with Pollard's two touchdowns.

They missed a chance at a 21-7 lead when Pollard was ruled down just outside the end zone in the second. Cleveland turned the Titans over on downs with Maliek Collins stopping Pollard on fourth-and-goal.

“We’ve got to be able to push it in from the inch-yard line,” Saleh said.

Tennessee's Anthony Hill Jr. stripped Fannin of the ball after a catch in the second quarter, and safety Tony Adams recovered. But Cleveland's Denzel Ward picked off Cam Ward on the next play.

The Browns turned that takeaway into a 78-yard drive, capped by Judkins running for his second 5-yard TD.

The Titans went three-and-out, giving Cleveland the ball back. Szmyt kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired for a 17-14 halftime lead.

Pollard finished with a season-high 129 yards rushing. Not that it mattered after another loss.

“The most important stat is a win,” Titans right tackle JC Latham said. “So, I don’t care if we have 1,000 yards rushing the ball in one game. If we didn’t win the game, it doesn’t really matter.”

Titans match an unwelcome Browns milestone

The Titans tied the 2014-18 Browns for most consecutive games without back-to-back wins in the same season at 65, according to Sportradar. Tampa Bay went 74 straight from 1985-1989 without consecutive wins, but the Bucs won the last game of 1988 and the first of 1989.

With this latest loss, Tennessee's streak is assured of reaching at least 66 games.

Injuries

Browns right tackle Tytus Howard was evaluated for a concussion after going down during Cleveland's opening drive of the third quarter. Cornerback Myles Harden hurt a hamstring but returned in the fourth quarter.

Titans punter Tommy Townsend hurt a knee on a 44-yard punt late in the second quarter. Townsend stretched on the sideline, but placekicker Slye came out for a punt on fourth-and-1, only to be bailed out when Cleveland had 12 men on the field. Slye punted late in the third and had a 42-yarder on his first NFL punt.

Saleh said after the game that Townsend was being evaluated.