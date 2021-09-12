Watch
Bulovas hits 38-yarder, Vandy beats CSU to snap 11-game skid

Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE — In this Sept. 12, 2015, file photo, Vanderbilt plays Georgia at Vanderbilt Stadium in an NCAA college football game in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt announced a $300 million project Monday, March 29, 2021, to improve football and basketball facilities and a new Vandy United Fund to raise money for athletics programs. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Posted at 10:58 AM, Sep 12, 2021
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Joseph Bulovas connected on a 38-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining, Ken Seals accounted for three scores and Vanderbilt beat Colorado State 24-21 to snap an 11-game losing streak.

Seals drove the Commodores into field-goal range courtesy of a pass-interference penalty and a targeting call.

Bulovas jumped up in excitement after making the kick, hugging his holder. His teammates soon joined in once the final horn sounded.

Seals threw two TD passes and ran in another for the Commodores.

It was their first win under new coach Clark Lea. It was Vanderbilt’s first victory since knocking off East Tennessee State 38-0 on Nov. 23, 2019.

The Commodores were coming off a loss to ETSU, an FCS team, last week.

