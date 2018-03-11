Check Out Local Teams In The NCAA Tournament

Rain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - For the first time ever, Lipscomb is in the NCAA Tournament.
On Sunday, the number 15 seed made it into the West Region. The Bisons will be taking on number 2 seed North Carolina on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In the South Region, the Tennessee Volunteers gained an at-large bid and took the number 3 seed. They will be squaring off against number 14 seed Wright State on Thursday in Dallas, Texas.
Also in the South Region, the University of Kentucky Wildcats, a number 5 seed, will be taking on number 12 seed Davidson on Thursday in Boise, Idaho.
And Murray State, a number 12 seed, will be taking on number 5 seed West Virginia on Friday in San Diego, California in the East Region.
The Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee did not make it into the tournament this year. They will be NIT bound.
