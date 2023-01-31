Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Citing injuries, Nissan Stadium grass to be replaced by synthetic surface

More Titans positive for COVID-19, won't play Steelers in Week 4
James Kenney/AP
The Tennessee Titans logo is seen in Nissan Stadium before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
More Titans positive for COVID-19, won't play Steelers in Week 4
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 13:20:19-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The grass field at Nissan Stadium will soon be a thing of the past.

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday the field will transition to synthetic surface for the 2023 season.

The organization cited data showing that more lower body injuries happened at Nissan Stadium's grass field than on any synthetic surface in the league.

Nashville's climate proved to be too much of a problem for growing natural grass.

“Ultimately there’s just a limit to how much can be done for a natural grass surface in this part of the country. This turf is cutting-edge technology and will be a huge improvement in terms of consistency and performance," said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill.

The Titans use the new turf at their St. Thomas Sports Park practice facility and will be the first stadium to use the turf technology.

“Just witnessing our practices inside and how they feel and how they respond on that product. … We’re excited to be able to add this product to our stadium," said Head Coach Mike Vrabel.

Prep work on the Nissan Stadium field installation is underway and will be completed in time for next season.

The Titans are assuming all costs for the project.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap