Citing injuries, Nissan Stadium grass to be replaced by synthetic surface

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The grass field at Nissan Stadium will soon be a thing of the past.

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday the field will transition to synthetic surface for the 2023 season.

The organization cited data showing that more lower body injuries happened at Nissan Stadium's grass field than on any synthetic surface in the league.

Nashville's climate proved to be too much of a problem for growing natural grass.

“Ultimately there’s just a limit to how much can be done for a natural grass surface in this part of the country. This turf is cutting-edge technology and will be a huge improvement in terms of consistency and performance," said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill.

The Titans use the new turf at their St. Thomas Sports Park practice facility and will be the first stadium to use the turf technology.

“Just witnessing our practices inside and how they feel and how they respond on that product. … We’re excited to be able to add this product to our stadium," said Head Coach Mike Vrabel.

Prep work on the Nissan Stadium field installation is underway and will be completed in time for next season.

The Titans are assuming all costs for the project.