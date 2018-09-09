Stockstill's 5 TDs Lead Middle Tennessee Past UT-Martin

FFA issued September 9 at 9:41AM CDT expiring September 9 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Harrison, Henry, Jessamine, Madison, Nicholas, Scott, Trimble, Woodford

FFA issued September 9 at 9:40AM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson

FAY issued September 9 at 8:59AM CDT expiring September 9 at 12:00PM CDT in effect for: Bourbon, Harrison, Nicholas

FFW issued September 9 at 8:58AM CDT expiring September 9 at 12:00PM CDT in effect for: Bath, Montgomery

FAW issued September 9 at 8:53AM CDT expiring September 9 at 2:45PM CDT in effect for: Clark

FAY issued September 9 at 8:48AM CDT expiring September 9 at 11:45AM CDT in effect for: Boyle, Casey, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer

FAW issued September 9 at 8:43AM CDT expiring September 9 at 5:45PM CDT in effect for: Greenup

FAY issued September 9 at 7:33AM CDT expiring September 9 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Anderson, Bourbon, Fayette, Jessamine, Mercer, Washington, Woodford

FLW issued September 9 at 6:56AM CDT expiring September 10 at 6:01AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen

FAW issued September 9 at 6:45AM CDT expiring September 9 at 6:45PM CDT in effect for: Lewis

FAW issued September 9 at 6:20AM CDT expiring September 9 at 6:15PM CDT in effect for: Pendleton

FAW issued September 9 at 6:15AM CDT expiring September 9 at 6:15PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin, Owen

FFA issued September 9 at 3:03AM CDT expiring September 9 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Madison, Nicholas, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Trimble, Woodford

FLW issued September 9 at 1:49AM CDT expiring September 10 at 5:45AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen

FLW issued September 9 at 1:49AM CDT expiring September 10 at 5:45AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen

FFA issued September 8 at 9:34PM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson

FFA issued September 8 at 2:32PM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lewis, Mason, Robertson

FAA issued September 8 at 1:54PM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence

FFA issued September 8 at 1:31PM CDT expiring September 9 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Bath, Breathitt, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Powell, Rowan, Wolfe

FFA issued September 8 at 1:17PM CDT expiring September 9 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Franklin, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Trimble

FFA issued September 8 at 1:17PM CDT expiring September 9 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine, Madison, Nicholas, Woodford

FFA issued September 8 at 9:21AM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton

FFA issued September 8 at 2:39AM CDT expiring September 9 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Franklin, Harrison, Henry, Scott, Shelby

FFA issued September 8 at 2:04AM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Bracken, Grant, Owen, Pendleton

FFA issued September 7 at 2:38AM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Kenton

FFA issued September 7 at 2:26AM CDT expiring September 9 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham, Trimble