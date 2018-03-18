Loyola Tops Tennessee On Late Jumper

Flood Warning issued March 17 at 10:12PM CDT expiring March 18 at 11:48PM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 17 at 10:12PM CDT expiring March 19 at 8:42AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 17 at 10:12PM CDT expiring March 19 at 9:24PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Advisory issued March 17 at 9:18PM CDT expiring March 22 at 12:17AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 17 at 9:15PM CDT expiring March 20 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 17 at 9:15PM CDT expiring March 22 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 17 at 9:15PM CDT expiring March 20 at 11:48AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 17 at 11:26AM CDT expiring March 18 at 4:36AM CDT in effect for: Fulton

Flood Warning issued March 17 at 11:24AM CDT expiring March 18 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 17 at 11:24AM CDT expiring March 20 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 16 at 9:32PM CDT expiring March 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 15 at 8:46PM CDT expiring March 19 at 10:20AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 15 at 8:46PM CDT expiring March 18 at 1:45AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 15 at 8:46PM CDT expiring March 19 at 9:34AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 15 at 8:46PM CDT expiring March 19 at 9:34AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 15 at 8:46PM CDT expiring March 20 at 11:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 15 at 8:46PM CDT expiring March 20 at 11:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 15 at 8:46PM CDT expiring March 19 at 10:20AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 15 at 8:46PM CDT expiring March 18 at 1:45AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 14 at 9:38PM CDT expiring March 20 at 7:51AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 14 at 9:38PM CDT expiring March 20 at 7:51AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 14 at 9:38PM CDT expiring March 18 at 9:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 14 at 9:38PM CDT expiring March 18 at 9:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 9:03PM CDT expiring March 19 at 5:40AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 9:03PM CDT expiring March 18 at 10:20PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 9:03PM CDT expiring March 19 at 5:40AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 9:03PM CDT expiring March 20 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 9:03PM CDT expiring March 20 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 9:03PM CDT expiring March 18 at 10:20PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 18 at 12:27AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 18 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 20 at 8:42AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 20 at 8:42AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 18 at 12:27AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 18 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 10 at 6:55PM CST expiring March 19 at 4:48AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 10 at 6:55PM CST expiring March 18 at 10:12AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 18 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 18 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 19 at 2:34PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 19 at 2:34PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 18 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 19 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 20 at 5:08AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 20 at 5:08AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 19 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 18 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Lake