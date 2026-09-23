President Trump to attend Tennessee-Texas game on Rocky Top as ESPN College GameDay takes over campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump will attend Saturday's Tennessee-Texas football game in Knoxville, NewsChannel 5 has learned, adding an extra layer of logistics for fans planning to attend.

ESPN's College GameDay will also be on campus ahead of the noon Eastern kickoff this Saturday.

Fans heading to the game should prepare to set aside extra time to get around.

The matchup is playfully known as the battle over the "real U-T."

Texas is currently the No. 1 college football team in the nation, led by Arch Manning, the nephew of former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning.