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President Trump to attend Tennessee-Texas game on Rocky Top as ESPN College GameDay takes over campus

The cost of being a sports fan -- especially a football fan -- is more expensive than ever. Here are some ways to keep those costs down and still enjoy the game.
Sports fans spending nearly $1,900 a year for tickets, merch and streaming
Former President Donald Trump throws a football to the crowd during a visit to the Alpha Gamma Rho, agricultural fraternity, at Iowa State University before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.
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KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump will attend Saturday's Tennessee-Texas football game in Knoxville, NewsChannel 5 has learned, adding an extra layer of logistics for fans planning to attend.

ESPN's College GameDay will also be on campus ahead of the noon Eastern kickoff this Saturday.

Fans heading to the game should prepare to set aside extra time to get around.

The matchup is playfully known as the battle over the "real U-T."

Texas is currently the No. 1 college football team in the nation, led by Arch Manning, the nephew of former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning.

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