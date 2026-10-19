Colts fire general manager Chris Ballard amid 2-4 start and loss to previously winless Titans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have fired general manager Chris Ballard.

The moves one day after fans booed the team resoundingly and chanted “Fire Ballard” during Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans.

Team co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in January that the urgency to field a playoff team this season could not be greater.

In making the announcement Monday, she says the decision could not wait until the offseason. She says a “thorough search” for a successor would begin immediately.