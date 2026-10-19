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Colts fire general manager Chris Ballard amid 2-4 start and loss to previously winless Titans

Titans Colts Football
Jeff Roberson/AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) and safety Tony Adams (29) celebrate a fourth down defensive stop during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Titans Colts Football
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INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have fired general manager Chris Ballard.

The moves one day after fans booed the team resoundingly and chanted “Fire Ballard” during Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans.

Team co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in January that the urgency to field a playoff team this season could not be greater.

In making the announcement Monday, she says the decision could not wait until the offseason. She says a “thorough search” for a successor would begin immediately.

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