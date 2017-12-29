Construction worker allegedly buries Chiefs flag under Raiders stadium site
The Raiders have yet to move to Las Vegas, but their rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs have already been planted.
A construction worker on the site of the Raiders' Las Vegas stadium claims to have buried a Chiefs flag in the dirt beneath the future home of the infamous Black Hole.
For now, all we know is that Gerod DeCosta Makaha posed with the flag in front of the dirt site near Russell Road and Interstate 15. He has yet to confirm that he placed the flag in the ground but the speculation is enough to get Raiders fans riled up.
Will a buried flag bring luck to the Chiefs when they eventually travel to Las Vegas for games against their bitter divisional rival? Probably not — but it will be the topic of a lot of trash talking between fans.
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium?
The Raiders have yet to move to Las Vegas, but their rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs have already been planted.
Titans Won't Have Murray For Season Finale
The Tennessee Titans will play their important regular-season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars without running back DeMarco Murray.
Former Preds Player Sues Team Over Injuries
Former Nashville Predators forward Eric Nystrom has sued the team for injuries he got in the three years he spent here.
Playoffs Start Early For Reeling Titans
The Tennessee Titans have lost three straight games, and another loss Sunday against the newly crowned AFC South champion Jacksonville…
Top Tennessee Sports Performances Of 2017
As we wrap up the final few days of 2017, we attempt to put a bow on the incredible year it was for sports in middle Tennessee as well.
Top Tennessee Sports Plays Of 2017
As 2017 winds down it's always fun to think back on the year that was. This year was filled with the city's greatest playoff run ever and…