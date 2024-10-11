Dallas Stars score 4 goals in 5 shots to take down Predators 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dallas scored three goals on consecutive shots in the second period to hold off the Nashville Predators 4-3 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Mason Marchment scored two goals in the win, while Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson each had a goal apiece for Dallas. Logan Stankoven had three assists.

Filip Forsberg scored the first goal for Nashville in the second period and had an assist. Tommy Novak scored in the third. Ryan O'Reilly gave the Predators a fighting chance with 1:35 remaining by scoring a goal with six Nashville skaters on the ice.

It wasn't enough as O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos both hit a post in the final 50 seconds.

The Predators were big spenders to kick off free agency with general manager Barry Trotz looking to boost the power play and add scoring depth with Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei. That didn't come to fruition in the season opener, with Nashville finishing 1-of-6 with the man advantage.

Takeaways

Stars: Dallas picked up right where it left off after it led the Western Conference with 113 points and made the conference finals last season. The Stars scored all four goals in a five-shot span in the second period.

Predators: Scott Wedgewood made 16 saves in his Nashville debut with Juuse Saros sidelined by a lower-body injury. Saros got an eight-year contract this summer after finishing fifth in the Vezina Trophy voting and fourth in 2024.

Key moment

Dallas broke open a scoreless game scoring two goals 19 seconds apart early in the second. Hintz put a wrister over Wedgewood's shoulder stick side at 2:05, then Hintz set up Robertson for the 2-0 lead at 2:24.

Key stat

Forsberg's goal gave him a point in his ninth-straight season opener, extending the NHL's longest active streak.

Up next

The Stars start a three-game home stand with the Islanders on Saturday, while the Predators visit Detroit also on Saturday.