Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Dartmouth men's basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain before forming labor union

Dartmouth Union Basketball
Ben McKeown/AP
FILE - Dartmouth's Romeo Myrthil (20) stands next to Duke's Caleb Foster (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. A ruling that gives the Dartmouth basketball team the right to unionize has far-reaching implications for all of college sports — from the quaint, academically oriented Ivy League to the big-money football factories like Michigan and Alabama. But it’s not time to cut down the nets just yet. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)
Dartmouth Union Basketball
Posted at 12:24 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 13:25:04-05

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The Dartmouth men's basketball team has voted to unionize, taking an unprecedented step toward forming the first-ever labor union for college athletes.

In a campus election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board, the players voted 13-2 to join Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents some Dartmouth workers.

The school can still appeal to the NLRB and the federal courts.

That could delay negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement until long after the current members of the basketball team have graduated.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-Shamblin-Interview-Watch-Now.jpg

NewsChannel 5 Investigates

NewsChannel 5 Investigates