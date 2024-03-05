Dartmouth men's basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain before forming labor union

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The Dartmouth men's basketball team has voted to unionize, taking an unprecedented step toward forming the first-ever labor union for college athletes.

In a campus election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board, the players voted 13-2 to join Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents some Dartmouth workers.

The school can still appeal to the NLRB and the federal courts.

That could delay negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement until long after the current members of the basketball team have graduated.