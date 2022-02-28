Derek Jeter leaves post as Miami Marlins' CEO, shareholder

MIAMI (AP) — Derek Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn't come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees.

Jeter became CEO of the Marlins in September 2017 when Bruce Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Loria.

A five-time World Series champion during a playing career spent entirely with the Yankees from 1995-2014, Jeter was elected to baseball's Hall of Fame in 2020.

Miami went 218-327 during his four seasons at the helm, finishing with a winning record only once at 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In an unprecedented move, Jeter released a statement through PR Newswire and not through the team.

"We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality," Jeter said. "Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success."

Jeter became the league's first Black CEO in September 2017, the Associated Press reported.

As the team searches for a new CEO, the team's general manager, Kim Ng, who became the first female GM in a major professional sport in North America when Jeter brought her on in 2020, will likely take over, the AP reported.