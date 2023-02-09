Do you believe in magic? Vandy beats UT on buzzer-beater at Memorial Gym

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The magic hasn't left Memorial Gymnasium.

Tyrin Lawrence's three pointer from the corner as time expired gave Vanderbilt a 66-65 win against sixth ranked Tennessee.

The Commodores stayed close to the Volunteers all night giving coach Jerry Stackhouse a signature win in front of more than 10,000 fans, some of whom found their way onto the hardwood in celebration.

Lawrence led the Dores (12-12, 5-6) with 19 points including the deciding bucket.

Liam Robbins and Jordan Wright also scored in double figures for Vanderbilt.

Tennessee (19-5, 8-3) had four players score in double figures with Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key leading the way with 14 points apiece.

Vanderbilt hits the road for its next two SEC games against Florida and South Carolina.