ESPN reports Titans finalizing trade that would send WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly finalizing a trade that would send WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It’s happening: Titans and Chiefs are working to finalize a trade that would send WR DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/aEeKEgI2D8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2024

The Titans signed DeAndre Hopkins as a free agent in the 2023 offseason. He was selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and spent seven seasons with the Houston Texans before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

Through 2023, Hopkins surpassed 100 receptions four times in his career, including seven seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards.

This is breaking news information, we will update as details come in.