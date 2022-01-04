Watch
ESPN Sources: Derrick Henry expected to practice Wednesday

Darron Cummings/AP
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The King is closer to returning to his throne.

ESPN Insider Dianna Russini reported Tuesday Derrick Henry is expected to participate in Titans practice Wednesday.

The Titans running back is sixth in the league in rushing yards even though he hasn't played in a game since October.

Henry's potential return will be seen as a major boost to a Titans team staring down a bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Russini says it would be a long shot for Henry to play this weekend against the Texans.

If the Titans win, Henry's next possible return date would be in the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs later this month.

Henry has been out since the Titans' Halloween game against the Indianapolis Colts.

He underwent surgery on his foot injury the next day.

