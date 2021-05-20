Watch
Fight Night: Carolina shuts out Preds to take 2-0 series lead

Preds go 0-7 on Power Play in loss
Gerry Broome/AP
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) and Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) chase the puck during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 9:46 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 22:46:00-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a game that would've felt more at home inside the Octagon than an ice rink.

The Predators and Hurricanes combined for 14 penalties as Carolina was able to get the win to take a 2-0 series lead to Smashville.

Sebastian Aho's power play goal in the 1st Period proved to be the difference. He added an empty netter in the 3rd Period to finish the Preds off.

Jordan Stall also scored in the final 30 seconds to set the 3-0 final score.

The game had multiple stoppages as both teams scrapped after the whistle, keeping the penalty box crowded for most of the contest.

Nashville had the lion's share of power play opportunities, but were unable to turn any of them into goals.

Juuse Saros kept the Preds in it until the end, stopping 29 of the shots fired at him in the losing effort

The Preds will now host the next two games at Bridgestone Arena knowing they have to win at least one to keep their season alive.

Puck drop for Game 3 will be at 6 p.m. in front of more than 12,000 Predators fans.

