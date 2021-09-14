Watch
Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

Bob Leverone/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 22, 2013, file photo, New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) is seen before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. On Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, the San Francisco 49ers announced that Haralson, a former linebacker for the 49ers and New Orleans Saints, had died. He was 37. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
Posted at 6:10 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 07:10:43-04

(AP) — Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. No details were provided. Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years. He played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

