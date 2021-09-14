Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

(AP) — Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. No details were provided. Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years. He played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

The Tennessee Football family is mourning the sudden loss of VFL Parys Haralson.



Haralson was a two-time captain for the Vols and finished his career 5th in program history with 21 sacks. pic.twitter.com/ETpG6tE1zI — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 14, 2021

