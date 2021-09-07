Former France defender dies 39 years after falling into a coma

Former France and Paris Saint-Germain defender Jean-Pierre Adams, who fell into a coma 39 years ago during surgery, died on Monday.

Jean-Pierre Adams was 73.

The Senegal-born player, who left the country at 8, played for Paris Saint-Germain from 1977 and 1979.

In a statement, the team offered its "heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

According to the team, in March 1982, Adams underwent knee surgery at Lyon Hospital after getting injured during a match while playing for Chalon.

Adams slipped into a coma during that operation after an error with receiving his anesthesia.

Adams' wife, Bernadette, cared for him at their home in the southern French city of Nimes.

During his career, Adams won 22 caps for Les Bleus between 1972 and 1976.