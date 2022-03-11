Former MLB pitcher dies after accident at home in Dominican Republic

Former Major League Baseball player Odalis Perez has died after what his lawyer said was an accident at his home in the Dominican Republic.

Perez's lawyer Walin Batista told ESPN that the former pitcher was found by his brother lying on the porch around 7 p.m. after what appears that he fell from a ladder while home alone.

"This is a tragedy," Batista told the sports channel.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame also confirmed the news of his passing.

The Hall of Fame remembers former @Braves, @Dodgers, @Royals and @Nationals pitcher Odalis Pérez, who passed away on Thursday. (Courtesy Atlanta Braves) pic.twitter.com/Q0WEOHYKUT — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) March 11, 2022

Perez spent 10 years in the bigs, having played for the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Kansas City Royals.

He last played in 2008, finishing his career with a 73-82 record with a 4.46 ERA, USA Today reported.

Perez was named to the NL All-Star team in 2002 with the Dodgers, who mourned his death on Twitter.

The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of former pitcher and 2002 All-Star Odalis Pérez. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/abX1cgUNNP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 11, 2022

According to the Nationals, Perez was their starting pitcher for their first-ever game at Nats Park.

Odalis Pérez was our starting pitcher at our 1st game in Nats Park history. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/r9Y8eJGwv5 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 11, 2022

The Royals also mourned the loss of their former pitcher.