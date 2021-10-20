Former NBA player arrested after banging on Florida police department's lobby doors

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A former NBA guard who played eight seasons in the league was arrested Tuesday night after a bizarre encounter with Boynton Beach police.

Police said Delonte West, 38 was arrested following an incident with officers.

A case report from police said that just before 9 p.m. local time, officers responded to the department's lobby for an individual yelling and banging on the glass doors.

The report states that West, 38, was screaming profanities while holding an open can of Icehouse beer and an open bottle of Mango Vodka.

Officers said when he began to walk away while still screaming, they ordered him to stop.

When he refused, they then commanded him to place the open containers of alcohol on the sidewalk.

The report said West complied with those demands, however, when he stood back up, he began to place his hands inside the waistband of his pants.

Police said one officer unholstered and initialized a Taser and continued to give verbal commands. Officers said West complied, dropped to his knees with his hands in the air, and was handcuffed.

When they tried to secure him in the back of a patrol vehicle, they said the former NBA player "continued to be belligerent and screaming profanities and obscure rants."

The report said that West smelled of alcohol and his speech was slowed and slurred, consistent with impairment.

West faces charges of resisting an officer without violence, disorderly intoxication, and having an open container.

Jail records indicate he was released on bail at 5:46 a.m. Wednesday.

The former Saint Joseph's University player was the Boston Celtics' first-round pick in the 2004 NBA draft.

West played for multiple teams throughout his career, including the Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks.

Perhaps his best season came in 2006-07 when he averaged 12.2 points a game for Boston.

He had other memorable moments playing for the Cavaliers, averaging in double figures, while teaming up with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for three seasons.

ESPN reported in January that West was working at a Florida drug rehabilitation center that he formerly attended.

In the past, he has publicly discussed his diagnosis of bipolar disorder and had been homeless for a time.

Scott Sutton with WPTV first reported this story.