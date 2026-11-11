Former NFL coach Rex Ryan charged after hitting two pedestrians with his truck and leaving scene

NASHVILLE, Fla. — Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said former NFL coach Rex Ryan was arrested on Wednesday on outstanding warrants stemming from a hit-and-run in which he struck two pedestrians with his truck.

MNPD said Ryan was driving shortly before midnight last Thursday at 4th Avenue and Broadway. The victims were crossing Broadway from 4th Avenue with a walk sign when Ryan turned right in his pickup truck and ran over both victims' feet. The truck made contact with one of the victims' legs.

Police said Ryan kept going but came to a stop at the red light at Broadway and Representative John Lewis Way where the victims waved down Ryan. The victims told authorities Ryan stepped out of the truck to argue with them, got back in his truck and drove away. The victims took photos of the license plate and of Ryan.

MNPD arrested Ryan and charged him with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information/render aid, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal. His bond is set $6,000.