Former Titans player makes history as first person to play and officiate Super Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Former Tennessee Titans player is making history this weekend!

Former linebacker Terry Killens will be the first person to play in and officiate a Super Bowl game. Killens was drafted in the third round by the Houston Oilers in 1996 and played for the Oilers/Titans for five seasons.

In that time frame, Killens played in Super Bowl XXXIV where the Titans ultimately lost to the LA Rams 23-16.

Now 24 years later, Killens will make history in Super Bowl LVIII as the first person to play in and officiate a Super Bowl.

"It's a huge accomplishment," Killens saidin a recent Titans article. "It's basically a culmination of all the hard work and dedication I have put in. … It is a reward, not only to me, but to my crew. And a big thank you to all the people who have helped me along the way, and given me opportunities.

Killens has been an official since 2013 in the American Athletic Conference and in 2019 joined the NFL officiating staff, wearing uniform number 77.