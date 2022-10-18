Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Former Titans tight end Delanie Walker retires from NFL

Delaine Walker, Nate Allen
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) grabs a pass ahead of a tackle by Miami Dolphins strong safety Nate Allen (29), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Delaine Walker, Nate Allen
Posted at 9:30 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 10:30:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Former Titans tight end Delanie Walker is calling it a career.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from the league Tuesday morning.

Walker was a free agent signing by the Titans in 2013 from the San Francisco 49ers.

He went on to catch 28 touchdown passes during his seven-year career in Nashville.

Walker made the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons from 2015-2017.

"Playing in Tennessee, with the Titans, it was better than I ever dreamed of, and I can't thank the Titans organization enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do everything I was able to do. It was a dream come true," said Walker.

Walker ends his career in the top 10 of multiple franchise categories including receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap