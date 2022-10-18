Former Titans tight end Delanie Walker retires from NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Titans tight end Delanie Walker is calling it a career.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from the league Tuesday morning.

Walker was a free agent signing by the Titans in 2013 from the San Francisco 49ers.

He went on to catch 28 touchdown passes during his seven-year career in Nashville.

Walker made the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons from 2015-2017.

"Playing in Tennessee, with the Titans, it was better than I ever dreamed of, and I can't thank the Titans organization enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do everything I was able to do. It was a dream come true," said Walker.

Walker ends his career in the top 10 of multiple franchise categories including receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.